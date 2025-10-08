The Cincinnati Bengals will look different at the quarterback position this week after trading for Joe Flacco and making him the starter against the Green Bay Packers. That means that Jake Browning will be going to the bench, and he shared his feelings about the Bengals' decision.

“If I wasn't pissed, then I shouldn't be in this locker room,” Browning said via Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated. “I'm aware of the role I played in the offensive struggles over the last few weeks. But I'm also not shouldering the entire situation.”

Browning has not played the best since taking over the starting quarterback duties with Joe Burrow sidelined. In their Week 5 loss against the Detroit Lions, Browning finished the game with 251 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Bengals have lost their last three games, and it was evident that the quarterback play maybe needed to change.

“There's a lot of different things that need to go into an offense doing well, and one of them is the quarterback taking care of the ball. But there's a lot of things that go into it,” Browning said.

With the talent that the Bengals have on the roster, they still want to be able to compete at a high level, even though Burrow is not on the field. Flacco's resume over the past few years has shown that he is still capable of leading a team, and it's obvious that's why the Bengals traded for him.

As for Browning, he still has to stay ready just in case anything happens, and if he keeps his confidence, he could still be a solid backup option for the team.

If the Bengals can find a way to weather the storm with Flacco as their starting quarterback, and they can win more games until Burrow gets back, they could be in good shape late in the season when the playoff talk starts.