It is 2025, and NFL teams are treating Joe Flacco like he is Tom Brady.

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns in hopes of keeping their season alive before it crashes down hard. With Joe Burrow's injury uncertain, the Bengals did not want to wait any longer and couldn't keep throwing Jake Browning out there in hopes things would change.

The offense, which is supposed to be dynamic, has started very slowly. Receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are hoping that Flacco can help get them back on the right track.

Chase recently spoke to the media about the addition of Flacco.

“I appreciate the organization trying to make this work.”

The Bengals take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday, and Flacco has already been named the starter. The Bengals are hoping that he can replicate the win he had with the Cleveland Browns over the Packers a few weeks back.

Article Continues Below

The Browns' win over the Packers was due to their strong defense. The Bengals do not contain a defense nearly as good as Cleveland's, so the Bengals must rely on their offense to get back on track and put up points.

Flacco has been able to remember the plays very well in his short time in Cincinnati.

Browning is not happy that he has been benched for Flacco. Browning will likely get a chance to earn back his starting role if Flacco can't win games for the Bengals.

“If I wasn't pissed, then I shouldn't be in this locker room,” Browning said via Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated. “I'm aware of the role I played in the offensive struggles over the last few weeks. But I'm also not shouldering the entire situation.”