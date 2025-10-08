Recently, the Cincinnati Bengals shook up the NFL world by trading for former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, sending out draft compensation in return. The move comes as the Bengals have suffered three straight losses with Jake Browning as their starting quarterback in the wake of Joe Burrow's toe injury.

After the Flacco news was announced earlier this week, fans were wondering when the first time they would get to see Flacco in a Bengals uniform would be, and on Wednesday, they got their answer.

“Zac Taylor says Joe Flacco will start this week. He will take all the reps,” reported Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“His style fits our style,” said Taylor.

The Browns will be going up against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, who have been one of the better defensive units in the NFL so far this year. Fortunately, Flacco has some experience against them already in 2025.

“This will make the second time in four weeks that Joe Flacco starts vs. the Packers. He did it Week 3 in Cleveland as the Browns QB and will do it Week 6 in Green Bay as the Bengals QB,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X.

The Bengals are desperately hoping to keep themselves above water until Burrow is able to return, if that even happens this season. Cincinnati overcame its “slow start” demons this year with a 2-0 beginning to the campaign but has since seen their production fall off a cliff, with Jake Browning struggling mightily behind one of the league's most shaky offensive line units.

While it wouldn't seem that the Packers are a great opponent for a “get right game,” perhaps Flacco's arrival will give the Bengals a much-needed boost ahead of the matchup.

The Packers and Bengals will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.