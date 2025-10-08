NFL schedule makers probably imagined that Bengals vs. Packers would be one of the most exciting matchups in Week 6. However, a few key developments for both teams could make this game into an ugly, one-sided affair. Joe Burrow's turf toe injury looks like it could torpedo Cincinnati's season. But even if he were healthy, he'd have to contend against superstar Micah Parsons who joined the Packers before Week 1.

The Bengals have become almost unwatchable after Burrow left the lineup. Cincinnati initially had high hopes for Jake Browning, but he proved to be hugely disappointing through three starts.

But now Joe Flacco is in town. He is the only quarterback so far this season to beat the Packers. Perhaps that will give him an edge, seeing them for the second time in a month.

So will this game really be as one-sided as it seems? Or could the Bengals surprise everyone and put up a fight?

Below we will explore three bold prediction from the upcoming Bengals vs. Packers game in Week 6.

Joe Flacco starts for Bengals, immediately looks better than Jake Browning

This is probably the least bold prediction on the list. But if it does happen, it will be a miraculous development for the Bengals.

It has already been widely reported that Cincinnati plans to start Flacco in Week 6 against the Packers.

“Bengals would like their new QB Joe Flacco to be ready to play Sunday at Green Bay vs. the Packers,” Schefter reported shortly after the trade. “The veteran Flacco is expected to be a quick learner.”

Flacco is one of the longest tenured quarterbacks in the NFL. If anyone could get up to speed on a new playbook in a matter of days, it would be him. So in that sense, Flacco simply starting is not the bold part of the prediction.

What everyone wants to know is how well Flacco will perform in Cincinnati's offensive system.

Ultimately, the way that Bengals fans will measure success will be in comparison to Jake Browning. The Packers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, which makes them a hard out even if Burrow were healthy. So it would be foolish of Bengals fans to abandon Flacco even if he loses against Green Bay.

Turnovers could be the key here. Browning has already thrown eight interceptions through four games in 2025. That high turnover rate effectively cancels out any offensive production because it gives Cincinnati's opponents more opportunities to score.

So what will we define as “better than Browning” for Flacco in Week 6?

I'm predicting that he will throw for more than 200 passing yards, have a positive touchdown-to-interception ratio, and commit no more than one turnover.

Josh Jacobs dominates Bengals defense, sets personal best for carries

This Bengals vs. Packers matchup could look similar to Week 5.

Don't let the box score fool you, the Lions absolutely dominated the Bengals on Sunday. But some garbage time points put lipstick on the pig, making the final score 37-24.

Article Continues Below

The same thing could happen against the Packers. But this time, it could be because Josh Jacobs take all the air out of the football.

Green Bay loves to establish the run with Jacobs, almost regardless of game situation. If Jacobs gets hot, I could see the Packers feeding him all day long.

Remember, Jacobs had 33 carries in one game against the Seahawks back in 2022 when he was with the Raiders. He rumbled for 229 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Even getting close to that personal best would be impressive. But this is bold predictions, so let's say he breaks it.

I have Jacobs going over 33 attempts against the Bengals, though I'm not sold on him going over 229 rushing yards.

Regardless, this would be great news for the Packers if it actually comes true.

Micah Parsons terrorizes Joe Flacco, Packers cruise to easy win

Micah Parsons may not be blowing up the box score. But he has absolutely been as advertised for the Packers.

Parsons has eight total tackles with two-and-a-half sacks throughout his first four games in Green Bay. He has completely changed what is possible for Green Bay's defense under Jeff Hafley.

Sunday's matchup against the Bengals is the kind of game where Parsons should take over. Cincinnati's offensive line has struggled throughout the entire season, Burrow or no Burrow.

Parsons should force plenty of pressures on Joe Flacco and make life difficult for the Bengals.

I see Parsons logging at least two sacks and/or tackles for loss on Sunday. He could even surpass that if the Bengals don't throw in the towel too early.

Either way, I see Parsons having his best game of the season and the Packers rolling to an easy victory because of their incredible defense.