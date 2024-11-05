After being a healthy scratch in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, alarm bells are ringing about Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The rookie pass-catcher missed Saturday's walkthrough. An unconfirmed picture of Burton gambling at a casino in Vegas may be a reason for the disciplinary action from the Bengals. Teammate Ja'Marr Chase was asked why he hadn't given Burton more advice since his missed game, and he responded earnestly via ESPN's Ben Baby.

“He's a grown man. I've had a conversation with him. He knows right from wrong. So I'm not going to constantly keep telling you something. I don't expect Tee to do that to me.”

Burton, a 2024 third-round pick, has just two catches for 88 yards on five targets this season.

Bengals wheeling and dealing ahead of trade deadline

In a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Bengals acquired running back Khalil Herbert for a 2025 seventh-round pick. Zack Moss sustained a neck injury in Week 9 and is out indefinitely.

The 26-year-old back had spent his whole career with the Bears, arriving as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite showing flashes over the years, he's never had more than 132 carries in a season, that career-high coming in 2023. He gained 788 yards from scrimmage in 2022 with five total touchdowns. After falling down the depth chart, Herbert only tallied eight carries for 16 yards and a score in 2024.

Herbert is now slotted as the Bengals' No. 2 running back behind Chase Brown. Last week, Brown posted a career-best stat line, rushing for 120 yards on 27 carries with five receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While it was rumored that Tee Higgins could be on the move, many closer observers didn't believe the trade had any chance.

Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh explained why Higgins wouldn't be traded in an exclusive ClutchPoints' interview with DJ Siddiqi.

“Tee isn't going anywhere,” said Houshmandzadeh. “If you're the Bengals, Tee Higgins leaves, you're going to get a third-round compensatory pick anyway. Unless you're giving me a first or second-round pick, why would I trade him? I'm not trading him for anything less than that.”

If the NFL playoffs began today, the 4-5 Cincinnati Bengals would not qualify for the postseason. They are currently the AFC's No. 9 seed and have a 35% chance of making the playoffs.

Cincinnati travels to Baltimore in Week 10 for Thursday Night Football on November 7 at 8:15 p.m. EST.