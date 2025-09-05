There's no better way to win in the NFL than to build up the trenches. The offensive and defensive lines are the heart of a football team's success on that end. If you want to win in the league, you need to show a solid front on both ends. That's what the Cincinnati Bengals are now trying to do with their offensive line.

Before their first game of the 2025 NFL season, the Bengals are making sure that their offensive line stays intact for the next few years. Center Ted Karras, who's been a consistent force for Cincinnati, signed a one-year contract extension with the team. It's a great move that helps the team stay consistent in protecting star quarterback Joe Burrow.

“We've got a lot of work to do in both (Bengals and the Cincinnati community),” Karras said, per the team's official website. “I've been blessed and lucky to be doing it this long and to be now signed for year 11.”

Karras signed with the Bengals during the 2022 offseason, right after the team's Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Formerly with the New England Patriots, Karras has been one of the bright spots of an offensive line that's been constantly criticized. His best asset is his pass protection: he ranked 7th last season amongst all centers in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. With the Bengals' emphasis on their passing attack, having an elite center is critical to their success.

The Bengals' offensive line has always been a bit shaky, especially in pass protection. The interior offensive line, in particular, has been a revolving door of players who didn't hold up against the many star pass rushers in the league. With Karras in the fold for at least the next few years, Cincinnati is hoping for more stability in the interior to give Burrow more time. Last season, Burrow ranked fourth in the league amongst quarterbacks in sacks with 48.