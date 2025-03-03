The Cincinnati Bengals' defense was largely responsible for the team missing the playoffs this past season, as MVP-worthy campaigns by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were denied proper recognition. To sum up, the unit was a disaster and requires significant attention in the coming months. But there are some defensive players who can still provide viable production in Cincy. And one of them might have just said goodbye.

Veteran cornerback Mike Hilton seemingly hinted at his upcoming free agency departure on Monday afternoon. “New opportunities always present themselves,” he posted on X.

It is important to note that the Bengals released right guard Alex Cappa earlier in the day, so it is possible that Hilton was merely supporting his now-former teammate. If that is the case, though, there is no reason for him to be cryptic. He could simply wish Cappa well directly. Hence, fans should mentally prepare themselves for another tough goodbye.

Hilton recorded 73 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one interception and five pass breakups in 16 games last season. The 30-year-old played a key role in the franchise earning its first Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons during the 2021-22 campaign. He has been a steady presence in the secondary. Replacing his leadership would not be easy.

But difficult decisions will have to be made, on both sides. Although Cincinnati must address a defense that allowed an NFL-worst 272.9 passing yards per game and the sixth-most points per game (27.8), the organization appears to be intent on retaining its offensive core. That will not be cheap.

What will Bengals do this offseason?

The Bengals are expected to sign All-Pro Ja'Marr Chase to a historic contract extension this offseason. They also slapped the franchise tag on fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins for the second straight year. A high-powered passing attack is the identity of this squad and must continue to be a key feature of its game plan. However, as Super Bowl 59 illustrates, a top-tier defense can change everything.

One of Cincinnati's top priorities should be to ink Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Trey Hendrickson to a long-term deal. Bengals director of personnel Duke Tobin needs to then significantly improve the secondary. Mike Hilton might still have something to give the team, however, making it wise to consider a reunion.

He sounds like a man who is planning to relocate, though. Even if No. 21 has indeed played his final snap in stripes, his impact will continue to resonate with this passionate fan base.