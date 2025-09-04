The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping for a bounce back year in 2025 when they take the field after a 2024 season in which they missed the playoffs altogether. This occurred despite a career year from quarterback Joe Burrow, who figures to be squarely in the prime of his career entering this new campaign.

Recently, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN broke down what head coach Zac Taylor expects out of the offense in order to keep the team above water despite its awful defense.

“Expect the Bengals' offense to be ultra-aggressive to start Sunday's game against the Browns. Despite a maligned defense, Taylor has challenged his offense to get off to faster starts so that the defense can aggressively pursue the quarterback while holding a lead,” reported Fowler on ESPN.com.

Fowler also noted that “quarterback Joe Burrow has taken to that sentiment, setting the tone with one of his best — and healthiest — training camps. Cincinnati also believes its defense will be better than fans and media do. The Bengals have worked on shoring up tackling issues and playing more as a unit.”

Burrow is indeed counted upon more heavily to carry his team than any other player in the NFL at this point.

Can the defense hold up?

The Cincinnati Bengals' defensive unit avoided an all-out disaster when they brought back star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson on a restructured contract for this season that will still allow him to hit unrestricted free agency next spring.

Still, even with Hendrickson in the lineup last year, the Bengals' defense was atrocious, suffering the consequences of the ownership's decision to watch several key players from the 2021-22 Super Bowl team walk out the door with nothing in return.

However, if the Bengals defense can simply be an average unit this year, or close to it, there's a chance that Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the offense are talented enough for that alone to get the team back into the Super Bowl mix in the crowded AFC.

The Bengals are set to kick off their 2025 season on the road against their NFC North rival, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.