The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to go 2-0 in the Joe Flacco era when they take on the New York Jets in Week 8. However, the Bengals could be without their biggest defensive star.

Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is officially questionable entering Sunday, via the team's Friday injury report. He is dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite earning the victory, Cincinnati is well aware of what Hendrickson brings to the table. Before suffering his injury, the defensive end put up 15 tackles, eight quarterback hits, a forced fumble and four sacks.

Of course, the Bengals were well aware of Hendrickson's prowess entering the year. Coming off of four-straight Pro Bowl appearances and a league-high 17.5 sacks, the pass rusher held out for a portion of the offseason in seek of a new contract. Cincy came up with a short-term plan, but they'll again be in a tricky situation when it comes to Hendrickson over the offseason.

For now though, the Bengals are focused on the Jets. They're already dealing with the loss of quarterback Joe Burrow. They need as many wins as they can get while he is on the shelf to give themselves a shot at the playoffs. If Cincinnati is able to earn a berth and Burrow is then healthy, they'll be a much different team.

The same goes for Hendrickson. He is a wrecking ball and a fearsome foe for any quarterback when he is on the field. But whether or not Justin Fields/Tyrod Taylor faces him on Sunday is still up in the air.