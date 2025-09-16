The Cincinnati Bengals are moving on without their star quarterback, Joe Burrow. The former No. 1 overall pick injured his toe in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and it has been announced that the star will miss around three months. The team will remain in good hands, as Jake Browning is next in line to be the signal caller. Browning played very well after taking over for Burrow against the Jags, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for the game-winner with 18 seconds left.

Cincinnati is 2-0, and while a majority of the NFL community is disengaging with the Bengals with Burrow out, Bengals fans are going through a mix of emotions knowing Browning might keep the team alive. The offense is loaded with talent, and Browning proved he can fill the role and keep the ship afloat.

For Burrow, this injury is another one that is keeping him out for an extended period of time. ESPN analyst and former NFL star Chris Canty joins First Take often to discuss the NFL. On Tuesday, he expressed his concern about the injury.

“Yeah, I'm concerned about it,” Canty said on First Take, responding to Stephen A Smith. “I was concerned about it before his latest injury. I said it last year: what stops Joe Burrow from being the latest in line to be an MVP talent, but doesn't allow that talent to translate to success at the highest level? We saw it with Ken Anderson, won an MVP, and got to a Super Bowl, and never got back. Boomer Esiason, won an MVP and got to a Super Bowl, never got back. Carson Palmer had to retire because the organization wouldn't put the right pieces around him to have success, and he ended up getting traded.”

“The Cincinnati Bengals and the Brown family have a history with this,” Canty continued. “So, when we see Joe Burrow, who started his career getting cut in half because his offensive line couldn't protect him, why would we think that the Bengals are going to manage him and protect him in a way that they have never done with all the quarterbacks that have come through this organization that have MVP-caliber talent? I just don't see it.”

It is safe to say that the former Baltimore Raven is not a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. However, history does show that Canty is right and his concern is warranted.

One thing is for sure: when Burrow does return, he will be aiming to silence the doubt.