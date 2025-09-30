The Cincinnati Bengals are in a world of pain after suffering their second straight rout, losing to the Denver Broncos, 28-3, at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Bengals started the scoring after Evan McPherson kicked in a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter. The number of points the team added after that: Zero.

Cincinnati simply had no response to the Broncos' aggressive defense throughout the contest. The Bengals only gained 159 yards in 43 plays. In contrast, Denver tallied 512 yards in 80 plays.

The quarterback matchup was lopsided as well, with Jake Browning going 14-of-25 for 125 yards. He was sacked thrice. Bo Nix, on the other hand, went 29-of-42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He was barely touched by the Bengals' listless defense.

Despite the embarrassing defeat, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor remained defiant about their campaign. They fell to 2-2.

“There’s never been a season we didn’t face adversity,” said Taylor, as quoted by FOX 19's Regan Holgate.

“It’s what teams are going to be able to stick together and find a way.”

The Bengals also absorbed a humiliating loss in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, 48-10.

The absence of Joe Burrow, who's still nursing a toe injury, has certainly affected the squad. Browning has yet to find his rhythm, and their campaign might spiral quickly if he doesn't get his act right.

While the 42-year-old Taylor maintained optimism, ESPN analyst Ben Baby gave a bleaker assessment, agreeing that it's the “most concerning stretch” of the Bengals under the said coach's tenure.

“Sure, the Bengals have a backup quarterback in Jake Browning, but Cincinnati has been soundly beaten in back-to-back games. It feels similar to 2019, when the Bengals sputtered to the worst record in the NFL at 2-14, which was Taylor's first season,” said Baby.

Cincinnati will try to end its two-game skid against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.