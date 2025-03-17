The Cincinnati Bengals uncharacteristically spent big yesterday when they inked massive contract extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, quarterback Joe Burrow's top two wide receivers.

Cincinnati has garnered a reputation for being a ‘cheap' franchise that avoids paying top dollar to their players, but by re-signing Chase and Higgins to deals worth more than $270 million combined not too long after extending Burrow with a $275 million contract shows that the Bengals are willing to spend. If the Bengals are to compete in 2025, however, the team will need to do more than simply re-sign their players since Cincinnati missed the playoffs in 2024.

In addition to the defense, which was among the worst in the NFL this past season, the Bengals could use some help protecting their nearly $300 million quarterback. That has led the team to target a few guards, although that reportedly hasn't worked out very well for them in free agency.

“No missing piece is more glaring than what’s happening at guard, though,” The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. wrote. “The Bengals weren’t in love with the free-agent class at the position and those at the top of their list ended up being paid at the top of the market, a level they were unwilling to go.

“Still, a plan to sign at least one guard in free agency while laying out a competition at the other guard spot was placed into jeopardy.”

Dehner explained that the Bengals opted to not seriously pursue Mekhi Becton, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for $20 million, or former Chicago Bears lineman Teven Jenkins, who is visiting with the Seattle Seahawks today.

Instead, Cincinnati may target a former multi-time Pro Bowler whose best days appear decidedly behind him.

“That leaves 33-year-old Brandon Scherff as the most viable candidate to solidify a spot,” Dehner wrote. “A resolution with him is not expected soon as the former Jaguars guard weighs options for the final stanza of his career.

“Cincinnati will assess the remaining options on the market and look to pinpoint a gem amid the rubble of free agency at the position.”

Scherff was the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played seven seasons with the now-Washington Commanders. In that time, he was a five-time Pro Bowl and one-time (2020) All-Pro selection. In 2022, he signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he has played since then.