The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Cincinnati finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs after a dreadful start to the season. Now the Bengals must transition to offseason mode and try to fix what went wrong this year. They may have to part ways with one defensive captain.

Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt has requested a trade according to reporting from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Pratt was Cincinnati's defensive captain and leading tackler in 2024.

The Bengals have been devoting resources to keeping their offensive core intact, which does not leave much left over for defensive players. Pratt was also close with former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, who was fired after the regular season.

Pratt may wish to be traded to the Colts because of his relationship with Anarumo. However, he does not appear to have requested a trade to a specific team.

Pratt had arguably his best season in the NFL in 2024. He logged 143 total tackles and a pair of interceptions. However, Pratt's inflated numbers are partially a result of Cincinnati's defense being on the field more often in 2024.

The 2025 season is Pratt's 29-year-old campaign, which means he may only have one more opportunity for a big payday. Clearly he believes that getting out of Cincinnati is the way to make that happen.

It will be interesting to see if Pratt is actually traded or eventually just cut by the Bengals.

Joe Burrow willing to take pay cut to keep Bengals' offensive core together

Cincinnati certainly seems focused on improving their offense this offseason, even at the detriment of the defense.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is personally willing to put his money where his mouth is on the issue.

Burrow claimed in a recent interview that he would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant keeping Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase on long-term extensions.

“Yeah I do,” Burrow said. “We have the cap space to get it done. I want to make it happen, everybody involved [including] Trey [Hendrickson], Tee [Higgins], Ja'Marr [Chase], [Mike Gesicki], we all want to stay together. So when you have guys that are motivated like that I think you can get those things done.”

Burrow currently has a $46 million cap hit in 2025. That leaves plenty of room for salary cap gymnastics to create more space for Higgins, Chase, and the rest of the crew.

This is a classy move by Burrow to make sure his best teammates get paid. Bengals fans are hopeful that his plan actually works.