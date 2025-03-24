The Cincinnati Bengals surprised many in the NFL world when the team inked both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive, four-year extensions. And since the signings, the Bengals have been feeling themselves, taking a victory lap after one of the offseason’s biggest moves.

Chase agreed to a $161 million deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with an average annual value of $40.250 million. And Higgins became the highest-paid WR2 ever with his $115 million extension. His yearly AAV of $28.750 million ranks ninth among all wideouts.

However, the devil is in the details. And both deals the Bengals made with the receivers include a twist, per Albert Breer of SI. In Chase’s case, the biggest payout comes in the final year of his new contract. Chase is set to make $44.816 million in 2029. As Breer points out, the massive salary in the final year of the deal helped Chase achieve his record yearly average.

Are the Bengals better after re-signing Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?

But the All-Pro wideout won’t have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract by 2029. Chase received $73.9 million guaranteed when he signed the extension and he can make up to $112 million in guarantees. But his final year is not guaranteed. And in addition to making nearly $45 million in 2029, he’ll carry a $53.216 million cap hit.

Now Chase will only be entering his age-29 season in 2029 and it’s likely he’s still close to the top of his game. Additionally, the receiver market – and the cap in general – will only continue to increase, making that salary manageable for Cincy.

As for Higgins, the Bengals opted to protect themselves after the star wideout missed 10 games over the last two seasons. Higgins’ contract includes $2 million a year in per-game roster bonuses, according to Breer. He’ll receive $117,647 for each game he’s active over the course of his contract. Cincinnati included the provision as Higgins has had some injury issues in his career. He last played a full regular season in 2020, his first year in the league.

Despite the intricacies of the contracts, Cincinnati's wideouts got what they wanted. However, some wonder if the extensions make the Bengals a better team. The contention is that the Bengals have allocated far too much money to three offensive players. Meanwhile, last season’s sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, is still waiting for a new deal.

While the defense may continue to struggle, the Bengals should continue to light it up on offense. After leading the league in passing last season, Cincinnati should only get better assuming Higgins can stay healthy and available.