The Cincinnati Bengals’ aggressive search for quarterback help spanned far and wide before the Bengals ultimately acquired veteran Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals contacted nearly every team with three quarterbacks or a viable practice-squad option as part of an “exhaustive” effort to stabilize the position.

The #Bengals’ exhaustive QB search including calling nearly all teams with 3 QBs or a viable PS option. Among the names they inquired about: Davis Mills, Sam Howell and Derek Carr, who is still retired with the #Saints. No call on Ryan Tannehill, who hasn’t played since 2023. https://t.co/yLdFJJcq51 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2025

Among the most notable names Cincinnati inquired about was Derek Carr, the longtime Raiders and Saints quarterback who retired after last season. The Bengals reportedly called the New Orleans Saints to gauge Carr’s availability, though he remains on the team’s retired list. Carr, who stepped away following a shoulder injury, has not completely closed the door on a potential NFL return, though it is unclear if he would be physically ready to play in 2025.

The Bengals left no stone unturned

Beyond Carr, Cincinnati checked in on several other quarterbacks. The Begnals explored Davis Mills of the Houston Texans and Sam Howell of the Philadelphia Eagles. Rapoport also noted that the team asked about Seattle Seahawks backup Drew Lock. One name that never came up was Ryan Tannehill, a free agent who has not played since 2023.

The Bengals’ urgency followed a string of disappointing performances from Jake Browning. The Cincinnati quarterback struggled to generate offense in recent losses. Head coach Zac Taylor declined to commit to Browning as the team’s starter going forward. He instead emphasized that all personnel options remained on the table. With the Bengals’ playoff hopes fading but still mathematically alive in the AFC North, the front office sought a proven veteran capable of managing the offense efficiently.

That search ultimately led to Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP. He also faced Green Bay earlier this season and is accustomed to learning new systems quickly. His experience and steady presence were viewed as key factors in the Bengals’ decision to finalize the trade.

Cincinnati’s interest in Carr may have surprised some. However, it underscores how determined the organization was to find stability under center. Whether Flacco can provide that remains to be seen, but the Bengals have made clear they are willing to explore every possible path to keep their season alive.