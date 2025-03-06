The Cincinnati Bengals continue to implode their roster. After already allowing Joe Mixon to walk, plus having Tee Higgins enter free agency again, Cincy is now losing its best defender. Trey Hendrickson dropped the newest bombshell by requesting a trade Thursday.

Tensions between the Bengals and Hendrickson brewed for quite some time. Hendrickson asked for a new contract from the Bengals, making his demand on Feb. 5. The All-Pro rusher now wants out, with NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport confirming the move.

Hendrickson's departure is still a massive blow to the Bengals. Cincinnati is losing its best pass rusher after delivering a NFL-best 17.5 sacks. He also broke up six passes.

He's bound to grab the attention of multiple suitors in the trade market. We believe these three teams are prime fits for Hendrickson. Here's the top destinations from one to three.

1. Bengals send Trey Hendrickson to Washington Commanders

Deebo Samuel may be only the beginning for Washington's aggressive offseason moves. That Saturday Samuel deal only involved a fifth rounder in exchange.

The Commanders have plenty of financial breathing room to lure in Hendrickson. Washington should have zero issue potentially taking on his $15.8 million base salary and $18.6 million cap hit per Spotrac. Washington comes with more than $60 million at its disposal.

Head coach Dan Quinn has a deep history of working with elite pass rushers. Micah Parsons is his more recent star during a time he coordinated the Dallas Cowboys defense. Hendrickson's arrival catapults the NFC runner-up as a trending Super Bowl contender if general manager Adam Peters works out a deal.

2. Bengals trade Trey Hendrickson to Indianapolis Colts

This scenario presents a reunion for Hendrickson. His longtime defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is now the Colts DC.

But familiarity isn't the only selling point Indy can use for Hendrickson. The Colts are stockpiled with young pass rushers already. Kwity Paye has developed into a reliable starter with back-to-back eight-sack campaigns. Fellow first round find Laiatu Latu flashed his potential with 4.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss in his NFL debut.

Hendrickson, however, makes this unit even more feared. And puts the Colts in a position to return to AFC South contention.

3. Bengals ship Trey Hendrickson to Los Angeles Chargers

Our third and final contender for Hendrickson is the Bolts. And Joey Bosa helps ignite this thought.

The Chargers officially released their five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Wednesday. Bosa's departure now clears up over $25 million in cap space. Bosa likely won't be the last cut on the Chargers' side. The Bolts still have the future of Khalil Mack to think about as he becomes a 2025 free agent. Los Angeles also has veterans Morgan Fox and Asante Samuel Jr. entering free agency — which helps clear more financial room.

Hendrickson won't give the Bolts a young option at 30 years of age. But he eases any concern Charger fans may have with who leads the pass rush moving forward. Furthermore, Hendrickson can form a tandem with fast-rising defender Tuli Tuipulotu, who produced eight sacks in his sophomore NFL season. The AFC champion defender also elevates the Chargers' chances of toppling the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West — plus get the Bolts thinking about their second conference title.