The Cleveland Browns secured offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas on a two-year, $10 million deal early in the second day of the NFL free agency tampering period. After five seasons with the Washington Commanders, Lucas is set to begin a new chapter in Cleveland, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 33-year-old, standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 327 pounds, is an imposing figure on Cleveland's offensive line. He earned a 74.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 79.1 mark in pass blocking.

Lucas is set to begin his 12th NFL season. Before landing in Washington in the 2020 offseason, he had stints with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears.

During his five seasons with the Commanders, Lucas appeared in 76 games and started 38. Respected for his charismatic presence, he was a locker room favorite and always gave insightful interviews. His dependability will be difficult to replace. While Washington bolstered its offensive line by trading for Laremy Tunsil, it also lost a versatile swing tackle in Lucas. He started at both left and right tackle over the years, consistently delivering reliable performances.

Cornelius Lucas' time with the Washington Commanders

Last season, Lucas logged 318 snaps at left tackle and 139 at right tackle, providing stability for a Commanders team integrating third-round rookie Brandon Coleman. While Coleman protected Jayden Daniels' blindside during the playoffs, Lucas started seven games throughout the year. Over his career, the former undrafted free agent has made 54 starts.

In 2024, Lucas played in 14 games, starting seven while lining up on both sides of the line. With offensive tackle being a highly sought-after position, even for backups, he secured a solid contract. Washington will feel his absence and now faces the challenge of finding a suitable replacement.

With Jedrick Wills no longer under contract following two injury-marred seasons and James Hudson departing for the Giants, the Browns have question marks at tackle. Jack Conklin is still

on the roster, but his injury history and upcoming 31st birthday make his reliability a concern.

Restructuring Deshaun Watson's contract was another key move that helped the Browns free up cap space this offseason, creating nearly $36 million in financial flexibility for free agency.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick and has a total of nine selections. This gives the franchise plenty of opportunities to add promising young talent to a roster that could use reinforcements.

While Joel Bitonio’s return solidifies the interior, Cleveland still needs to shore up its tackle depth. Lucas, who ranked 28th among tackles according to Pro Football Focus last season, offers versatility as either a starter or a dependable swing option.