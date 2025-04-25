Shedeur Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft once hearing top five chatter. The Colorado star never got drafted. Sanders heads to Friday undrafted — with the Cleveland Browns in prime position to end his fall.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reminded fans after night one who starts the draft. Plus the day two festivities.

“Browns are scheduled to have two of the first four picks Friday night, including the first one at No. 33,” Schefter shared.

Cleveland kicked off the draft with the a trade with the Houston Texans. But pulled off one more with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That one handed the Jags Sanders' heralded Colorado teammate Travis Hunter at No. 2.

The Browns, though, still need quarterback help. Sanders rises as the best available ahead of the second round.

Will Browns grab Shedeur Sanders? Other needs surface

Cleveland took Mason Graham out of Michigan to bolster the defensive line. He joins perennial Pro Bowler Myles Garrett on defense.

Sanders looks enticing to take at 33. But the 2025 QB room is close to full. The franchise brought back Joe Flacco. Flacco guided the Browns to a late playoff push in 2023. Ex-first rounder Kenny Pickett is here too. DeShaun Watson, though, remains here in the QB room.

Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have other needs. Wide receiver is one for the Browns. Luther Burden III from Missouri is one enticing name available. He's another who took a stunning first night fall. Most mocks projected he'd land as high as No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys. He's not the only intriguing WR option available for day two.

Jayden Higgins of Iowa State is there for the taking. Same with Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player Jack Bech of TCU. But the Browns can even address the backfield through an in-state talent. TreyVeyon Henderson of Ohio State brings second round value.

Even Graham doesn't fully solidify the defensive needs. Cornerback is an area to address especially after missing on Hunter. Will Johnson of Michigan is one more talent heading to Friday.

Sanders isn't a lock to start round two. But he's likely going to get linked as a Browns possibility when the draft resumes.