The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars were both desperate to implement a proud vision for the future heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. And on Thursday night, they decided to come together in an attempt to do just that.

Jacksonville traded the No. 5 overall pick (defensive tackle Mason Graham), No. 36 and their 2026 first-rounder to move up to No. 2 and grab Colorado sensation Travis Hunter. The teams also exchanged this year's fourth-round selections (Browns move down 22 spots), and Cleveland also ships out a 2025 sixth.

Although fans were aware that general manager Andrew Berry was fielding calls, the consensus was that the organization would take the cornerback/wide receiver. Many draft analysts listed Hunter at the top of their board, deeming him to be a generational talent. First-year general manager James Gladstone clearly shares that line of thinking.

Meanwhile, the Browns are trusting Graham to seamlessly slide into their trenches while they build up their draft capital for later use. A move of this magnitude should have significant ramifications for both squads. Time will tell how Hunter develops and if Cleveland can maximize the haul it is getting in return, but we are going to slap a grade on this blockbuster anyway.

It's report card time, so gather around.

Jaguars believe they just caught a unicorn

Travis Hunter intends to play both offense and defense in the NFL, and Jacksonville is apparently ready to accommodate him. There is no other reason to sacrifice such a significant chunk of assets for a non-quarterback. It is a huge gamble, but the Heisman Trophy winner has defied logic thus far.

Hunter racked up 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions with Colorado last season, solidifying his receiver prowess with the prestigious Fred Biletnikoff Award. The incredibly athletic 6-foot, 188-pound prospect boasts splendid ball skills, leaping above defensive backs to secure highlight-reel catches. Hunter needs to polish his route-running skills, but he could operate as an impactful No. 2 playmaker alongside Brian Thomas Jr.

Following the Jaguars' decision to trade Christian Kirk, it was imperative they send quarterback Trevor Lawrence more reinforcements. If all goes as this new regime plans, Jacksonville's passing attack could be lethal.

However, many within the industry actually think Hunter is a better cornerback. He posted a spectacular 90.3 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, and posted four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble in 2024. The 21-year-old redefined versatility on the gridiron, having a two-way transformative effect.

With such unprecedented contributions it should be easy to see why Gladstone went all in for Travis Hunter. Right? Say what you will, but I have reservations. There is a first time for everything, but counting on a player to consistently produce on both sides of the ball in the grueling NFL is hard to fathom.

The physicality of the sport is just too demanding. The expectation is that Hunter will play primarily at one position and log a limited amount of snaps at the other. If that is indeed what ends up happening, which I agree is the most sensible approach to employ, it is hard to justify surrendering a first and second-round pick.

The unknown element surrounding this player weighs heavier than most instances, making it difficult to evaluate. Though, the ability is clear to see. Consequently, my final assessment will lean positive.

Jaguars trade grade: B

Browns stockpile picks and add a potential stalwart

I get it, Dawg Pound. Passing up on a historic player who looks like a sure thing at first glance is exactly the type of torture this franchise has put you through, again and again. Drafting an interior defensive lineman instead of addressing one of the league's frailest offensive units only adds to the anguish. But if you can remove yourself from the painful past, there is plenty to like about this deal.

For one, Mason Graham is a fierce competitor who launched Michigan to the 2024 national championship game after recording a now-classic tackle for loss versus Alabama in the Rose Bowl. His career is more than just one clutch play, though.

The unanimous All-American, who totaled three and a half sacks, 23 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a 91.1 overall PFF Grade last season, could ensure Cleveland has a top-notch defensive line for the years to come. Yes, Andrew Berry could have scooped up Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but he obviously views Graham as the reliable, game-changing presence one desires near the top of the NFL Draft.

Besides, the Browns have the luxury of prioritizing player over need due to the massive trade package they secured from the Jaguars. They could use this year's No. 36 pick on a QB or offensive weapon, and they could do the same with the additional 2026 first-round selection. If Cleveland really does not envision Sanders, Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe as a possible franchise cornerstone, then it is practical to hold off for another year.

Browns fans have suffered through failure for this long. They could withstand a bit more if it means sustained success will finally be attained. These newly gained assets mean nothing unless the front office properly identifies the right guys to enact their blueprint, however. Call me crazy, but I will actually give this team the benefit of the doubt, or last enough to earn a solid mark.

Browns trade grade: B+