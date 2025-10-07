On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns decided to shake up their quarterback room massively by trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, rookie Shedeur Sanders is one step closer to seeing live NFL action.

He will still be behind newly named starter and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. But the Browns have decided to forgo Flacco holding down the fort, instead opting to see what they have in their young quarterbacks.

While Sanders is rising up the depth chart, losing Flacco will take a way a major piece of his early development. As the veteran QB prepares to leave Cleveland, the rookie showed nothing but respect, via John Sabol of Fox 8.

“He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom. He helped me a lot in his time being here in Cleveland. Everybody has their own destinies and their own plans they have in life. I'm just happy for him.”

Sanders' arrival to the Browns have come with plenty of controversy. If/when he sees playing time as a rookie is sure to drive plenty of eyeballs. But for now, it'll be the Gabriel show. His debut as starting quarterback saw him throw for 190 yards and two touchdown. It was enough at least to convince the Browns that they could move on from Flacco.

The fact of the matter is Cleveland sits at 1-4 through the first five weeks of the season. They're going to need quite the effort from whoever is playing quarterback to truly turn things around. Maybe that comes from Gabriel, perhaps Sanders. The only thing for certain is Flacco won't be leading the Browns in 2025 again.