After the Cleveland Browns added Kenny Pickett through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, he is looking to hit the ground running with his third NFL team. Pickett believes he will have an opportunity to start for the Browns.

“I'm excited to get back into [the AFC North] and I just think it's a great opportunity to go compete,” Pickett said via ESPN.

Despite things not working out for him at his previous two stops, Pickett still sees himself as a QB1 candidate in the NFL.

“I do view myself as a starter,” said Pickett.

Pickett is confident that he will be able to capitalize on the new opportunity that has come his way in Cleveland.

“All you want is an opportunity,” Pickett said. “It doesn't matter who else is in the room. All you can ask for is an opportunity, then you've got to go handle the rest.”

Pickett is one of multiple additions the Browns are making in an attempt to return to their winning ways next season.

Could the Browns add Russell Wilson?

Despite adding Kenny Pickett, the Cleveland Browns are still looking to bring in a veteran quarterback. Russell Wilson could be the answer for them, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson's current team, being in the mix for Aaron Rodgers, the Browns could add Wilson relatively easily.

“With the Steelers in the mix for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Wilson could become available, and would be a perfect option for the Browns, who have him on their radar,” Cabot wrote.

The Browns also are not opposed to adding a rookie quarterback, via Cabot.

“The Browns genuinely like other quarterbacks in this draft besides Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and would be excited to draft and develop one later such as Alabama’s Jalen Milroe or Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart,” Cabot wrote.

The Browns cannot have the best of both worlds, however, and would need to choose between adding Wilson or drafting a quarterback. With the draft quickly approaching, this is a choice the Browns do not have a lot of time to make.

“If the Browns hope to land Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, it would be easier to seal the deal if he knew the Browns weren’t going to replace him with a rookie quarterback by Week 3,” Cabot wrote.

The Browns know a change is needed at quarterback, but could go in a variety of directions to get their answer.