Despite a brief injury scare, the Cleveland Browns will have their kicker active in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. After being listed as questionable throughout the week, Andre Szmyt shed his injury tag on Saturday.

Szmyt had been dealing with a calf injury, but has been cleared to play in Week 3, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Szmyt picked up the injury in practice on Friday, but the issue has already been dismissed.

Through two games, Szmyt's career has gotten off to a rocky start. The Syracuse alum missed a field goal and an extra point in Week 1, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the Browns' 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. His kicking woes caused fans to speculate if he would maintain the job, which Kevin Stefanski confirmed ahead of Week 2.

Szmyt was more accurate in Week 2, albeit on just one field goal attempt and two extra points.

Szmyt surprisingly won the Browns' kicker competition in the offseason, beating out incumbent starter Dustin Hopkins. Hopkins made just 67 percent of his field goal attempts in 2024, one of the worst percentages in the league.

Although technically in his rookie season, the 26-year-old Szmyt has been a professional since 2023. Before earning his shot with the Browns, Szmyt notably kicked for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL in the 2024 season.

Browns still seeking first win against Packers in Week 3

Had Szmyt done his job in Week 1, the Browns would be entering Week 3 with a respectable 1-1 record. Instead, they remain winless ahead of a matchup with one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.

While the Browns were able to clear Szmyt, their injury report remains full. Cleveland has yet to release official statuses of guard Joel Bitonio, tackle Jack Conklin and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.

While the Browns are struggling yet again, the Packers are off to a scorching hot start to the 2025 season. Green Bay is off to a 2-0 start and has yet to allow 20 points in a single game.

Since acquiring star linebacker Micah Parsons, the Packers have become bona fide Super Bowl title contenders. Cleveland is quickly trending in the opposite direction, stressing the importance of its performance in the Week 3 matchup.