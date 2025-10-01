The Cleveland Browns have officially turned the page at quarterback. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that rookie Dillon Gabriel will replace veteran Joe Flacco as the starter, confirming the team’s first major QB shake-up of the 2025 season.

Cleveland sits at 1-3 and is desperate for a spark ahead of Sunday’s international matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in London.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X that Gabriel will make his debut under center, a move that could mark the start of a longer transition toward youth in Cleveland.

For Flacco, it’s a demotion to backup duties, while Shedeur Sanders, the Browns’ fifth-round pick, remains the QB3. The switch underscores Cleveland’s intent to evaluate younger talent, even if it means taking short-term lumps against one of the league’s fiercest defenses.

Beyond Gabriel, this Browns rookie class has quietly been the biggest reason for optimism in an otherwise frustrating season. Defensive tackle Mason Graham has anchored the front line with poise, while linebacker Carson Schwesinger is flashing sideline-to-sideline range that has impressed coaches.

In the backfield, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson have already shown they can share the load, providing a spark to a rushing attack that desperately needed balance.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has emerged as a reliable target in the red zone, and undrafted wideout Isaiah Bond has carved out a role with his speed and energy on special teams.

Now, Gabriel gets his chance to join that list of impact rookies. The former Oklahoma quarterback impressed in limited practice reps, and his ability to operate efficiently in tempo situations made him an attractive option to jumpstart the offense.

The challenge, of course, is steep: Minnesota’s defense under Brian Flores thrives on pressure and confusion, a difficult first test for any rookie passer.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders continues to sit third on the depth chart. The Colorado product has made headlines with his confidence, suggesting he can already outplay some current NFL starters.

But Cleveland is in no rush. Gabriel was a higher draft pick, and the staff appears intent on letting Sanders learn the pro game gradually.

The Browns may still be far from contention, but their rookie class is already shaping the foundation of a brighter future. Even if the win-loss column doesn’t reflect it yet, the infusion of young talent is Cleveland’s clearest reason to believe.