The Cleveland Browns are shaking things up after a disappointing 1-3 start. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Wednesday that veteran Joe Flacco will be benched in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel, who will make his first NFL start in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The move comes after Cleveland’s offense sputtered badly in a loss to Detroit, leaving the coaching staff searching for a spark before the season slips further away.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Gabriel will indeed start, with Flacco sliding into the backup role. That means Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland’s fifth-round pick from Colorado, remains third on the depth chart heading into Sunday.

It’s a notable decision, considering Sanders generated plenty of offseason buzz, but the Browns appear committed to letting him develop behind the scenes while leaning on Gabriel’s poise and efficiency to stabilize the offense.

Shedeur’s current status reflects the Browns’ long-term plan. Gabriel was selected higher in the draft and has shown enough progress in practice to warrant a chance, while Flacco’s veteran presence keeps a level of security on the bench.

Sanders, meanwhile, is still adjusting to the NFL speed after two standout years at Colorado. His collegiate résumé was impressive: leading the nation in completion percentage and topping the Big 12 in passing yards and touchdowns during his senior campaign, but Cleveland is preaching patience.

That doesn’t mean Sanders lacks confidence. Speaking to reporters earlier this month, the rookie declared that he believes he can already outperform “some current starting quarterbacks” across the league.

It was a bold statement that raised eyebrows, especially since Sanders hasn’t taken a regular-season snap yet. Still, his self-belief matches the swagger he displayed in Boulder, where he engineered several high-powered offensive performances.

For now, though, Sanders must watch from the sideline as Gabriel gets his shot. The Browns invested a third-round pick in Gabriel, and barring injury, he will get every opportunity to prove he can be the answer.

If he falters, Sanders could see his chance arrive sooner than expected.

Cleveland enters Week 5 desperate to climb out of the AFC North basement. Gabriel’s debut offers hope, but the quarterback depth chart remains fluid.

For Sanders, the message is clear: stay ready, because opportunities at the game’s most volatile position can come quickly.