There were conflicting reports regarding the NFL's thoughts on Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders coming out of the combine, with one report ripping Sanders, and another suggesting that he would drop. However, ESPN's Jordan Reid still sees Sanders going at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, at the No. 2 pick to the Cleveland Browns specifically.

“With the Browns facing a lot of pressure to win next season, both internally and externally, they must figure out a long-term solution at quarterback to dig themselves out of the rubble of the failed Deshaun Watson trade,” Jordan Reid wrote. “Sanders is a picture-perfect fit as a polished pocket passer with toughness and excellent ball placement — traits of quarterbacks who have excelled in Kevin Stefanski's scheme. Sanders has been in the spotlight his entire life and would welcome the challenge of boosting the Browns' last-place scoring offense.”

Reid predicts the New York Giants to trade up to the No. 1 spot with the Tennessee Titans to select Cam Ward from Miami, leaving the Browns with the choice of either Sanders or a top non-quarterback prospect like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. Reid believes the Browns would go with Sanders, in part due to the urgency to figure out a long-term solution at quarterback and win games.

The top of the draft has so many questions that still need to be answered. The Tennessee Titans hold the cards, as they simply could stick at the No. 1 pick and take a quarterback, a player like Carter or Hunter, or trade down with a team like the Giants and still get a blue chip prospect. That obviously will have an impact on what the Browns have available to them at the No. 2 spot.

It will be worth monitoring what the Titans do in the coming weeks and if a trade for the No. 1 pick takes place, as it could impact what the Browns want to do.