Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of the best at his position in college football, and he is expected to be one of the first players off the board at the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there are reportedly some concerns about Sanders that are unrelated to his playing ability.

Sanders is an incredibly talented player, everyone knows that. However, teams are looking at a lot of other factors when they are deciding who to draft.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Monday that one QB coach of a team with an early draft pick had a lot of negative things to say about Shedeur Sanders.

“I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off ‘brash' and ‘arrogant' in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source,” Josina Anderson said in a post. “I’m purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out.

“I’m just sharing that this coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine.”

Anderson went on to discuss how Sanders treated the press during the NFL Draft Combine, and she had a lot of positive things to say.

“Sanders appeared to go out of his way to acknowledge multiple media members, regardless if they were recognizable or not,” Anderson continued. “He seemed cordial, polite, witty, thoughtful along with being confident (as many athletes are). Alternately, these observations were distinctly different from how another QB prospect came off to some in the media last year in Indy.”

It was also noted that this particular QB coach has reportedly had issues in the past with players that reached certain levels of fame before coming into the league.

“According to league sources, said QB coach seems to have issue with ‘the culture' of athletes who have broad fame and financial success before entering the NFL, and in their* opinions, appears to them to have a problem (with) certain athletes,” Anderson added.

The name of the coach or the team that the coach works for was not made public, but it doesn't sound like this particular squad has a lot of interest in using their first-round draft pick on Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders is one of the best players in the NFL Draft, and he is going to come off the board early regardless of one coach's opinion. However, there are a lot of factors at play outside of just talent, and Sanders will have to adjust to a different role on his NFL team than he is used to if he is going to find success at the next level.