Two starts into the Shedeur Sanders era, the Cleveland Browns are still learning what they have in their rookie quarterback. Around the league, the early evaluations are cautious but optimistic for the Cleveland quarterback. However, NFL insiders are noting both progress and the reality that Sanders remains a developmental passer on a struggling offense.

Executives and scouts who spoke with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler see traits worth building on. Sanders’ arm strength, poise in the pocket, and willingness to stay on schedule have impressed evaluators who expected more volatility.

“You can tell they are trying to protect him,” one personnel source said to Fowler, pointing to Cleveland’s screen-heavy plan against San Francisco. “But overall, he looked pretty comfortable. He just needs time.”

Sanders has rewarded that trust with ball security, throwing just one interception in two starts while taking only four sacks, a modest victory for a quarterback who struggled with pressure at Colorado. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and others see the typical rookie inconsistencies, from promising downfield throws to occasional drifting out of the pocket, but also believe the Browns are right to keep playing him. With two first-round picks in 2026, Cleveland must determine whether its future starter is already in the building.

Will Shedeur Sanders be the answer at QB for the Browns?

Sunday’s 26-8 loss to the 49ers didn’t change that mission. Sanders finished 16 of 25 for 149 yards and a touchdown, again avoiding turnovers despite inconsistent protection and a depleted receiving corps. Coach Kevin Stefanski noted “really good moments,” stressing that Sanders’ growth depends on reps and exposure to different defenses.

Sanders has embraced the opportunity after spending months buried on the depth chart. His gratitude for playing time, born from a preseason in which he was QB4, has helped him weather a challenging situation that includes injuries along the offensive line, limited chemistry with starters, and a receiving group still finding its footing. His sideline exchange with Jerry Jeudy underscored that work remains.

Still, the flashes are there: arm talent, touch, mobility, and an “it” factor that evaluators have noticed. With another start coming against 1-11 Tennessee and No. 1 pick Cam Ward, his runway continues. The Browns may not have their 2026 starter yet, but Sanders is giving them every reason to keep looking his way and to keep seeing what, exactly, he can become.