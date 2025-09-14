The Cleveland Browns entered Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens already short-handed, with right tackle Jack Conklin sidelined by an elbow injury. Conklin, an All-Pro veteran, had been listed as questionable during the week, but the team ruled him out before kickoff.

His absence leaves a major hole in the offensive line as Cleveland tries to protect Joe Flacco and establish its run game against a tough divisional rival.

And the situation briefly looked worse. In the Browns-Ravens game, cornerback Denzel Ward left the field with team trainers midway through the second quarter, as reported by Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. He had already shown signs of discomfort earlier and was absent from Cleveland’s first defensive series of the period after Baltimore blocked a punt.

The team later clarified that Denzel Ward was dealing with cramps. After sitting out the remainder of the first half, he returned to the field to open the second half, easing concerns about his availability moving forward. At the time of the initial update, the Browns trailed 10-3 on the road.

The Browns now find themselves navigating multiple lineup challenges in a critical divisional matchup. Conklin's injury leaves Cornelius Lucas to step up on the line, and Cleveland's defense has to hold firm against Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore offense that has looked sharp early.

There is some positive news, however. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who was drafted in the second round earlier this year, is active and making his NFL debut.

After a rocky offseason that included legal issues that were eventually dropped by prosecutors, Judkins finally takes the field in regular-season action.

Between Conklin's absence, Ward's brief injury scare, and Judkins' long-awaited debut, Week 2 has already brought plenty of drama for Cleveland. The Browns will need resilience and depth to stay competitive as the game unfolds in Baltimore.