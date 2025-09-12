The Cleveland Browns will be facing another divisional opponent in Week 2 in the Baltimore Ravens, and they could be without one of their key linemen. Jack Conklin suffered an injury in Week 1, and there's a chance that he may not play this week, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: RT Jack Conklin is questionable because of elbow injury sustained in opener. Eye is fine after getting poked in that game. Stefanski said it's 50-50 whether he'll play,” Petrak wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Conklin left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals after dealing with an eye injury. He went to the medical tent and then returned to the sidelines with his teammates, but never returned to the field. Stefanski noted after the game that Conklin got poked in the eye.

It was unknown that Conklin was dealing with an elbow injury, but it doesn't seem like anything too serious. If he doesn't play, Cornelius Lucas will most likely take his place, like he did when he left the game in Week 1.

Conklin is an All-Pro and has been with the Browns for six seasons, but injuries have held him back throughout his tenure. Nonetheless, he has been key to their blocking scheme, and when he's on the field, things open up for the Browns' offense.

The Ravens did not get much pressure on Josh Allen last week, and that should be a good sign for the Browns' offensive line. Against the Bengals, they allowed Joe Flacco to be sacked only twice, but the rushing attack only produced 49 yards. The hope is that they can get something going on the ground as they try to make it difficult for the Ravens to contain them on offense.

Conklin would be a big part of that, and there's still a chance that he suits up.