Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel faced the ultimate trial by fire in Week 6, as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense overwhelmed him in a 23–9 loss at Acrisure Stadium. The rookie signal-caller, making just his second career start, absorbed 16 hits and six sacks. The Cleveland offense failed to score a single touchdown for the third time this season.

Despite the brutal punishment, Gabriel showed casual indifference when asked about the 16 hits he took.

“My mom used to beat my ass when I was a kid, so I don’t think anything will live up to what my mom did,” Gabriel joked. “No, I was just playing around, but I’m good,” (h/t NFL Insider Jordan Schultz).

That response came after one of the most physically demanding outings by any rookie quarterback this year. Gabriel’s 16 quarterback hits were a season-high allowed by any team against Pittsburgh, surpassing the Steelers’ 14-hit performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Pittsburgh’s defense dictated every snap. Jalen Ramsey and Nick Herbig each recorded two sacks, while the Steelers’ front consistently collapsed the pocket, forcing Gabriel into hurried throws.

Article Continues Below

Gabriel completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards, the second-highest single-game pass attempt total by any quarterback this season. Although he didn’t record a touchdown, he avoided turnovers, an impressive feat for a rookie under constant duress. In total, Gabriel has thrown for 430 yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions in four appearances this season, completing 57.3% of his passes.

According to ESPN metrics, the Browns’ offensive line ranks 27th in pass protection, making Gabriel one of the league’s most pressured QBs. Head coach Kevin Stefanski defended keeping Gabriel in the game, saying the entire coaching staff shares blame for the protection breakdowns. Backup Shedeur Sanders, elevated after the Joe Flacco trade to the Cincinnati Bengals, remained on the sidelines.

The defeat left Cleveland at 1–5, making it 11 straight games scoring under 17 points.