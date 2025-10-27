Myles Garrett can only do so much for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, Garrett put together yet another incredible individual performance for Cleveland, which went for naught, as the Browns suffered a 32-13 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots on the road.

Garrett was a one-man wrecking machine for Cleveland's stop unit. The former NFL draft top pick overall had six total tackles (all solo) and, more impressively, five sacks. The former Texas A&M Aggies star pass rusher had all but one of the Browns' six sacks on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, but despite his efforts, the Browns picked up yet another loss, thus adding to the trend of the team wasting Garrett's herculean showing on defense.

This brings us to Tungsten Arm O'Doyle, a made-up baseball entity by the internet. O'Doyle is a fictional baseball player invented by then-Twitter user @matttomic to underscore Shohei Ohtani's brilliant performances being wasted in Los Angeles Angels losses.

In a way, what Ohtani went through with the Angels, who did not make the MLB playoffs despite him winning two American League Most Valuable Player awards, is also what Garrett has been experiencing with the Browns.

“Five sacks for Myles Garrett in a game his team is losing 30-7. He is football’s Tungsten Arm O’Doyle,” The Athletic's Nate Atkins shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Garrett is undeniably one of the best defensive players of his generation, but since entering the NFL in 2017, he's only seen action in three playoff games. He's earned six Pro Bowls, four All-Pro nods and an AP Defensive Player of the Year Award, but when it comes to team success, he pales in comparison to many of his contemporaries.

And unlike Ohtani, who eventually found his way out of Anaheim and into a winning franchise in the form of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Garrett is bound to be with the Browns for years to come after he inked a four-year extension worth $160 million with Cleveland back in March.

Hopefully for Garrett and the 2-6 Browns, it will get better soon for them. They have a bye in Week 9 to think about what needs to be done to turn things around before getting back to action in Week 10 versus the New York Jets on the road.