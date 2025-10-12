The Cleveland Browns suffered a crushing 23-9 at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. In the process, the Browns got a long look at rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

With the defeat being lopsided, Cleveland could've opted to see what they have in fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that wasn't in the plans on Sunday, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he did not consider putting backup QB Shedeur Sanders in today's game, even though starter Dillon Gabriel was taking a beating and the Browns were out of it late,” Vacchiano wrote.

In the loss, Gabriel completed 29-of-52 passes for 221 scoreless yards. His total attempts is a bit jarring, but the Browns were playing from behind for most of the game. The rookie ending up getting sacked six times, as Cleveland fell to 1-5.

While he has yet to play a snap in the NFL, Sanders is one of the most name-brand rookies in the NFL. So, whenever the Browns struggle, there are going to be calls for him to get in the game. Maybe Cleveland eventually makes the move if the noise gets too loud.

However, the Browns drafted Gabriel for a reason. His work during the offseason earned him the backup role, and eventual starting role once Joe Flacco was traded. While Week 6 was a tough game for Cleveland, they're not yet ready to move on from Gabriel.

The playoffs may be a pipe dream for the Browns at this point. But figuring out their quarterback situation is at the top of their priority list. For now, Gabriel will get a longer leash.