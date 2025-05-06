When the Cleveland Browns picked quarterback Shedeur Sanders in Round 5 of the NFL Draft, it finally ended the rush of shock. And Browns fans are getting excited about the selection. However, the Browns got dissed by a Power 4 coach for the third-round pick of Dillon Gabriel.

After Jalen Milroe came off the board at No. 92, many NFL observers felt this would be the Browns’ chance to grab Shedeur Sanders. Instead, the Browns took a different quarterback. They got the prolific left-hander, who hadn’t been considered on the same level as Sanders. Or even Will Howard, for that matter, according to espn.com.

“I don't see the evaluation of Gabriel over (Will) Howard,” a Power 4 defensive coordinator said. “I'm not saying either one of them is more talented than Sanders. But Will Howard's a better pro prospect than Gabriel with the size, arm strength, the passing tree that he had to throw at Ohio State.”

Browns still answering questions about QB Dillon Gabriel

If the Browns were that sold on Gabriel, why did they return to Sanders in the fifth round? Some notable offensive players they passed on included WR Tai Felton (Vikings), WR Chimere Dike (Titans), RB Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars), RB Cam Skattebo (Giants), and WR Dont’e Thornton (Raiders).

By the time the Browns picked in Round 4, they got running back Dylan Sampson. That’s not a bad pick. But they bypassed Tuten, Skattebo, Trevor Etienne (Panthers), Woody Marks (Texans), and Jarquez Hunter (Rams).

Dane Brugler of The Athletic appeared on Scoop City and called the selection of Gabriel his biggest surprise, according to nytimes.com.

“He’s a really smart player, and he’s like a point guard in the way he operates, but he’s undersized,” Daniels said. “He’s a perfect example of how important spring is for quarterbacks. Because I had multiple teams telling me that Gabriel was the most impressive interview they did throughout the process. That’s the Senior Bowl and combine — he was the most impressive interview that teams did.

“… (It’s) the kind of leader that he is and the kind of guy that he is. The talent on the field is important, but how you operate behind the scenes is what led Gabriel to be a Day 2 pick. We’ll see how it plays out.”

It will be interesting to see who starts in Week 1 for the Browns. DeShaun Watson sits atop the depth chart, but he may miss the entire 2025 season. Joe Flacco is second string, followed by Kenny Pickett and, oddly enough, Gabriel. Sanders isn’t listed on the Browns' depth chart, according to espn.com.