The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster after taking Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It appears to be an open competition for the starting role, as Sanders is competing with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel while Deshaun Watson nurses his Achilles injury.

On Monday, Sanders sparked some excitement for Browns fans after posting videos of his workout ahead of training camp. The 23-year-old quarterback is seen taking snaps from under center and making throws on the run.

Shedeur Sanders working 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gpgMw6m6AX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 5, 2025

Browns fans shared their reactions to the videos on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many love the fact that he's working out with rookie camp set to begin on May 9. Meanwhile, others hope for the best and seem to believe Shedeur Sanders is the man to lead the franchise.

One fan stated, “Have a strong feeling this guy is about to walk in and become QB1.”

“He looks like he loves football as much as the fans love the Browns. That's the attitude I want my QB to have. People might call it arrogance, I call it confidence. It's going to take a certain kind of dude to be the Browns franchise QB. Let the young man grow. He is good at ball,” explained one individual.

Another fan proclaimed, “I like underdog Sanders chip on that shoulder.”

“My boy will be QB1 by the end of the year, I know they gone play him probably when they don't have a shot at the playoffs,” claimed another fan.

This user said, “Already knows to work on the Stefanski bootlegs. QB1.”

The Browns' starting quarterback job is up in the air for now, but Shedeur Sanders could certainly earn some playing time in his rookie year. Although there are some concerns regarding his arm strength and athleticism, many still believe Sanders can be a starting quarterback in the league.

Before entering the NFL Draft, Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State and two seasons at Colorado. His father, Deion Sanders, served as his head coach all four years. During Shedeur Sanders' final collegiate season with the Buffaloes, he managed to record 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns while owning an impressive 74.0% completion percentage. Sanders led the Big 12 Conference in all three catagories.