After the Tennessee Titans expectedly took quarterback Cameron Ward as the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns were supposed to announce their selection at the No. 2 spot. That didn't happen, as Cleveland ultimately decided to trade down, sending the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In return, the Browns received the No. 5 overall pick along with the No. 36 and No. 126 overall picks from Jacksonville. In addition, the Jaguars sent their first-round pick in 2026 to Cleveland, which also parted ways with the No. 104 and No. 200 picks in the 2025 draft to Jacksonville in this blockbuster transaction.

The Browns could have selected wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick, but either player ultimately did not turn out to be a chief Cleveland priority. According to Browns general manager Andrew Berry, the team felt that a trade down was just the right move, Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry says they felt like trade was right move for organization because of the value. He believes they added blue chip guy in Mason Graham, high pick in sweet spot of draft (2nd round) & extra 1st round pick in what they feel will be stronger draft early,” wrote Wolfe in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, fans appear split on Berry and the Browns' move to trade down from the No. 2 position.

“TANKING ALREADY,” one said.

From another commenter: “It was a great move. Can’t be mad at picking up an elite player and more draft picks especially in the 2nd round.”

“I mean absolutely right is what he is lol,” another shared.

“Very unBrowns like, disappointing,” a social media user commented.

Via another X user: “probably the best move the Browns have done since picking Myles Garrett lmao”

The Jaguars ended up taking Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes after he put together a historic Heisman Trophy-winning season, playing both sides of the field for Deion Sanders' squad. The Browns, on the other hand, ended up using the No. 5 pick to take defensive tackle Mason Graham from the Michigan Wolverines.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact Graham will have on the field for the Browns, but there is promise in his looming partnership on the defensive line with superstar defensive end Myles Garrett.