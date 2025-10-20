The Cleveland Browns got back in the win column this week against the Miami Dolphins, and they used the run game to dominate their opponent. More specifically, it was Quinshon Judkins, who had a big day on the ground, finishing with 84 rushing yards and three touchdowns, with two of them coming out of the wildcat formation.

After the game, Dillon Gabriel talked Judkins and the ability to use him in the wildcat formation to take advantage of the Dolphins.

“You can use that and have the ultimate trust in Quinshon but also what can I do in short yardage. The more versatile we can be there, the more it's going to help us,” Gabriel said via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel on Quinshon Judkins and use of wildcat.

The defense was also impressed with Judkins, and Myles Garrett had high praise for the running back.

“He runs hard, and he's dyanmic. Spinning off that tackle when most guys would've went down clean, that just shows how special he is as a runner,” Garrett said.

Judkins has shown that he the true No.1 running back for the Browns, and he's opening up the offense for them the more he continues to impact the game.

Browns have better offensive showing against Dolphins

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns offense was nowhere near where it needed to be if they wanted to win the game. Garrett called out the offense after that game, and they must have taken it to heart, because they picked it up against the Dolphins this week.

After this game, Garrett noted that he didn't have any regrets about his comments last week, and he shouldn't, especially since they played better this week.

“I'm always going to tell it how it is, that's just my nature,” Garrett said. “I'm going to shoot you straight and I have no problem saying what I say to them up here and vice versa. So I'm not trying to say anything to disparage anybody or try to get anybody either removed from their position or anything like that. I want everybody here to be a benefactor to our success.

“So it all came together today, and I hope we continue to rally around everything that we've been talking about and I've been talking about.”

The Browns are being led by Gabriel now, and with a rookie quarterback you have to take the lumps and bruises, but as the season goes on he should continue to improve.