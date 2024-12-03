After being traded from the Denver Broncos in the offseason, Cleveland Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy had a career-best performance in his revenge game against Sean Payton and the Broncos, making NFL history.

Jeudy had nine receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown, setting the NFL record for most receiving yards by a player against their former team.

Before Jeudy, the record was previously held by Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens after he totaled 213 yards against the San Francisco 49ers. Now, however, Jeudy lives in the NFL record books.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy sets NFL record in revenge game against Broncos

During the game, Jeudy paid close attention to the fans— specifically those sporting Broncos gear. Seemingly each time Jeudy touched the ball, boo birds would rain from the heavens.

Though he heard them, they didn't bother him much.

“I heard it,” Jeudy said when asked about the boos. “That was a lot of boos, huh? That was a lot of catches, too.”

In his five-year career, Jeudy's nine receptions and 235 yards both ranked highest in his career. So, it's safe to say the former Alabama standout had his breakout performance in the NFL. Not only did he do so in record-breaking fashion, but he did so against his former team: A true revenge game.

And while Jeudy played at a historic level, walking away with the loss made breaking the record a tad bittersweet.

“You know, it was high emotion, but you always wanna beat the team that you used to play for,” Jeudy said. “But, we came up short. We've got to find a way to finish, find a way to win.”

When asked if he'd trade in the NFL record for a win against his former team, Jeudy didn't hesitate.

“Hell yeah,” Jeudy said. “Yes, I would. I would. They can have that. I need that ‘W'. I mean, that was just one step closer to getting into the playoffs. We need that.”

As the Browns sit at 3-9 and fourth in the AFC North, their climb to the playoffs looks more improbable with each loss they face.