Jim Schwartz is out of the Cleveland Browns. After Cleveland decided to hire Todd Monken, Schwartz reportedly declared his disinterest in coaching for the team this season. Now, it's been made official, as the former defensive coordinator has resigned from his post. Additionally, Schwartz is expected to sit out the 2026 season, per Dianna Russini.

Schwartz is expected to sit out this upcoming season. https://t.co/IEnqIrrh8q — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) February 6, 2026

Schwartz was in the running to be the Browns' new head coach after the team fired Kevin Stefanski. The defensive coordinator of Cleveland since 2023, Schwartz has been the playcaller for one of the best defenses in the league during that time period. With Cleveland struggling to find a new coach, it seemed like the HC job was Schwartz's for the taking.

Instead, the Browns surprised everyone by hiring former Baltimore Ravens OC Todd Monken. The move seemingly blindsided Schwartz, who reacted negatively to the news. According to Tom Pelissero, Schwartz was “was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back”. There was hope that the Browns could repair their relationship with their DC and keep him around for the Monken era. Unfortunately, his decision to resign puts an end to that discussion.

The other notable bit from Russini's report is that Schwartz is expected to sit out the 2026 season. The 49ers were initially rumored to be in the running to hire the former Browns DC. However, in that timeframe, they've decided to hire former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. Due to the lack of potential coaching jobs, Schwartz has decided to stay at home for 2026 and wait for the next coaching cycle.