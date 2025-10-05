The Cleveland Browns will add another name to “The Jersey”. After Joe Flacco struggled in the first four games of the season, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is taking over as Cleveland's starting quarterback. The rookie quarterback will have quite the memorable start, as his first NFL game will not be played in the States. The Browns are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Ahead of Gabriel's first start as an NFL quarterback, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski sent a stern message to his team. Stefanski said that he believed that starting Gabriel was the right move, but that it shouldn't just be on the quarterback to try and win the game.

“I felt like this change was needed for the team,” Stefanski told Judy Battista Obviously, this change wasn't just about one person, and I explained that to our football team that with a move like this we all have to step up our game.”

As for what Stefanski expects from Gabriel, the Browns coach just wants the rookie to do what he's been doing during practice.

“He just needs to do what he does, which is operate. Operate within the system, play within himself, all those things. He's had a lot of experience, he's a young man we trust based on how the kid works.”

Gabriel was the Browns' fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many expected Cleveland to start one of their rookie quarterbacks at some point this season. However, Flacco's sub-par play, including a turnover-filled Week 4 game that effectively ended his stint, forced the coaching staff's hand.

Flacco was demoted to be the team's backup quarterback, while rookie Shedeur Sanders will be the emergency quarterback. The Browns are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings, who are starting Carson Wentz after JJ McCarthy suffered an injury a few weeks ago.