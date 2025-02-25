Would a trade of Myles Garrett cost the Cleveland Browns a retirement of another player? And will the Browns be a player in the Matthew Stafford trade talks? Mel Kiper believes he knows what the Browns will do, going against his quarterback rankings in a pre-NFL Combine mock draft.

After sending Abdul Carter to the Titans with the first pick, Kiper reversed his course and delivered quarterback Cam Ward to the Browns at No. 2, according to espn.com. This choice came despite Kiper having Shedeur Sanders ranked above Ward.

“Mock drafts are supposed to represent what the league thinks and what is likely to happen,” Kiper said. “And right now, Ward is the consensus QB1 in the class. He can make tough throws from different arm angles, on the move, and under duress. His creativity in and out of the pocket and his arm strength are impressive, leading to 39 touchdown passes in his final college season.”

Browns may choose QB Cam Ward in draft

As of now, Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback for the Browns. However, he has been a huge disappointment over three seasons. Watson played six, six, and seven games for the Browns, posting a record of 9-10.

Perhaps the most telling statistic of Watson’s stay in Cleveland is his yardage total. In three years, he hasn’t even been able to get within 1,000 yards of his total for the Texans in 2020. He’s also 19 touchdown passes short in three years with the Browns compared to 2020 with the Texans.

Also, Watson is out after tearing his right Achilles for the second time in three months. Clearly, the Browns need an answer under center.

“Getting a potential franchise guy on a rookie contract could help them turn things around quickly,” Kiper wrote. “And soften the blow of Watson's contract weighing down the team's salary cap.”

Could Ward be the right answer for the Browns?

Furthermore, Ward fits the bill for the Browns in several ways. But perhaps most importantly he could rebuild the tarnished reputation at the position brought on by Watson’s off-field problems. Ward’s college coach, Mario Cristobal, said he’s the real deal, according to espn.com.

“Cam has been an exceptional, an elite Miami Hurricane as a competitor, as a player, as a teammate,” Cristobal added. “He's elevated the profile, the exposure of the University of Miami. He is leaving a legacy that's going to be impactful for generations to come. I mean, he's the best I've been around, and I look forward to watching him lead an NFL franchise to championships.

“He's athletic, he's smart, he's got superior arm talent. He's accurate, he can extend plays, he can also sit in the pocket, he runs well. (Also), he's a great human being and he's demonstrated leadership qualities. (Plus), he's really hard on himself, he wants to be great and one of his best qualities is that he wanted to be at Miami.”