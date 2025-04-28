Thank goodness NFL teams don’t listen to Mel Kiper Jr. Therefore, the Miami Dolphins can rest easy, as can the Green Bay Packers. But Kiper still blares across the airwaves, and he’s still on one with his reaction trending over breathless Shedeur Sanders coverage.

Kiper rages on about the quarterback, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter. Mel Kiper, baffled by the slide of Shedeur Sanders, found himself trending for his thoughts on the situation.

Breaking down this draft’s winners and losers with @MelKiperESPN and @FieldYates:

Mel Kiper seems to be on Shedeur Sanders Island

Kiper seemed to be amused by the whole thing.

“I don't know what they said,” Kiper said. “(But) I gotta believe it wasn’t nice. I didn’t read one of them. But I was told I was trending on Twitter over Shedeur Sanders.”

The Browns finally drafted Sanders in the fifth round after Kiper had stated the Colorado product was better than Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall to the Titans. That sent Kiper into gross hyperbole.

“Maybe he’ll go into the UFL or CFL,” Kiper said. “Maybe he’ll be Kurt Warner. (Or) maybe he should (go into one of those leagues) to prove to these guys he can play in the NFL.”

Even the Browns dissed Sanders, taking Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel before picking Sanders. Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, tried to explain taking Sanders after already picking a quarterback, according to espn.com.

“Once it got to a point where it felt like it was a pretty steep discount, we just felt like, especially relative to the alternative ways that we could use this selection, this made the most sense,” Berry said.

Explaining why Sanders dropped so far in the draft is hard to explain, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Clearly the league spoke: Teams had a problem with Sanders and all that encompasses his draft profile,” Fowler wrote. “Yes, whispers persisted that his predraft process did not go well, particularly his interviews. But as a few people inside the league have surmised, slides happen when talent doesn't match or surpass potential drawbacks. Teams hate distractions. If they felt Sanders' presence would be one for whatever reason, his ability at the next level wasn't intoxicating enough to offset all of that.”

Also, Fowler said three teams that made the most sense — the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints — liked other options better.