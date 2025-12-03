The Cleveland Browns have just three wins this season and have started Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and now Shedeur Sanders at the quarterback position. Sanders is starting for the Browns again in Week 14, making his third start after replacing Gabriel.

Now, another domino has dropped in the QB room. Veteran Deshaun Watson, who has been recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the 2024 NFL Season, saw his practice window opened on Wednesday.

That means the Browns have 21 days to activate Watson after opening the window.

However, whether or not Watson plays this year remains to be seen, and head coach Kevin Stefanski made sure to shut down that question, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Really not my focus. Not his focus right this minute. His focus is putting a helmet on, shoulder pads, throwing a football,” Stefanski said. “He's worked really, really hard, done everything that's asked. He's been so supportive.”

Nonetheless, the Browns coach is excited for Watson to be nearing a return.

“It's outstanding for Deshaun. He's been working so hard rehabbing,” Stefanski added. “My focus is obviously getting back to playing football, practicing football…big next step for him.”

Watson made his first road trip of the year when the Browns faced the Las Vegas Raiders, which was Sanders' first NFL start. While it has been a bumpy road for Watson, including a setback from his Achilles recovery in January, there is some hope that the veteran quarterback can return to the field, but nobody knows if it will be this year or next.