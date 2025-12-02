On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns lost to the San Francisco 49ers 26-8. Although the game was defined in part by the sideline scuffle between Sheduer Sanders and Jerry Jeudy, there are still bright spots ahead. That is certainly true when it comes to Myles Garrett, who is closing on the NFL sacks record.

After the game, 49ers head coach Robert Saleh was seen wishing Garrett good luck during the post-game embraces, per the NFL on ESPN on Instagram.

“Go get that record, man,” Saleh said.

Garrett is on a quest to surpass the single-season sacks record. In 2001, Michael Strahan set the record with 22.5 sacks in a season that was eventually matched by J.J. Watt in 2021. Currently, Garrett has 19 sacks through 12 games as of Dec. 1.

Recently, Garrett broke Strahan's record by recording 14 sacks over a five-game period. In 2001, Strahan achieved 12.5 sacks during a five-game stretch.

Therefore, putting him exactly on pace to break the record before the season concludes. Presently, the Browns hold a 5-9 record and have five games left in the regular season.

Next Sunday, they will take on the Tennessee Titans. After that, the Browns will play the Chicago Bears on Dec. 14. Then, they will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 21. On Dec. 28, the Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finally, Cleveland will conclude the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 4.

Myles Garrett's place in Browns and NFL history

In 2023, Garrett became the first player in Cleveland history to win the Defensive Player of the Year honor. Additionally, Garrett is the franchise leader in sacks with 121.5 sacks.

Plus, Garrett is the first player in NFL history to achieve 12 or more sacks over the course of six consecutive seasons. Also, he is the first NFL player since 1982 to record 100 career sacks before turning 29.

If that wasn't enough, Garrett is the only NFL player to be named to the PFWA All-NFL team for five straight seasons (2020-2024).