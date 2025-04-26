The Cleveland Browns made one of the most unexpected moves of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round after already grabbing Oregon's Dillion Gabriel in the third.

In classic Browns fashion, no one saw a double-dip at quarterback coming, especially given the crowded room that already includes Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and an injured Deshaun Watson. But just as fans were processing the surprise pick, an old Deion Sanders tweet resurfaced— and it couldn't have been more awkward.

Back in 2018, Deion Sanders took to X, formerly Twitter, to deliver a harsh warning to young quarterbacks about Cleveland.

“I love what the @Browns have done this offseason but if I'm a young qb, aint no way I'm going to Cleveland. I would pull a ELI MANNING if possible,” Sanders wrote. With his son now wearing the orange and brown, the internet quickly latches onto the irony.

Of course, much has changed since then — both for the Browns and for Deion Sanders, who now coaches Colorado football. While Cleveland remains infamous for quarterback chaos, Deion's main priority is ensuring Shedeur gets his shot in the NFL, no matter the circumstances.

Shedeur Sanders' slide in NFL Draft creates media frenzy

The reality is, Shedeur's draft slide was the biggest storyline from the 2025 NFL Draft, and many analysts believe Cleveland was the best available opportunity once the rounds wore on.

Adding to the intrigue, the Browns' quarterback situation is one of the NFL's messiest. Gabriel, Pickett, and Flacco will all battle it out in training camp, with Shedeur now entering a complex mix. With Deshaun Watson expected to miss the entire 2025 season, the door could open sooner than expected for the young Sanders to make his case.

While Deion's 2018 tweet will live on in internet lore, what matters now is how Shedeur responds to the challenge. After all, if anyone knows how to flip a narrative, it's a Sanders.