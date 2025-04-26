The wait is over. The most stunning slide in NFL Draft history has finally come to a stop. Shedeur Sanders was at one time projected to land on the Cleveland Browns at the No. 2 overall pick, and although it happened 142 spots later, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is indeed heading to the AFC North squad.

In a puzzling sequence that perfectly sums up the franchise's troubled history, Cleveland selected Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel late in the third round before trading up and grabbing Sanders in the fifth on Saturday afternoon. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was ecstatic and relieved to finally hear his name called. He and brother Shilo Sanders erupted and danced after the news was officially and mercifully announced.

“Thank you GOD,” Sanders posted on X. He publicly maintained his composure through all the unforeseen adversity and now gets to release his emotions. The celebration will be short-lived, however. There is much work to do.

Shilo and Shedeur dancing after Shedeur got drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Obviously, NFL teams were scared off from taking the FBS completion percentage leader (74.0). Yes, it is possible the never-ending media attention or the presence of his father, legendary athlete and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, dissuaded executives from committing to the polarizing prospect. But there have also been reports and rumors that he did not come across well in interviews.

Furthermore, there are concerns about his arm strength and mobility. Even so, it is exceedingly difficult to comprehend how Sanders fell below Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Brooks in the 2025 NFL Draft. His production and tape presumably earned him Day 1 or Day 2 qualifications. Now, after getting force-fed a large and unbearably bitter helping of humble pie, he will try to flip the script.

How will Shedeur Sanders respond to this turn of events?

Sanders, who threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while tossing 10 interceptions last season for the Buffaloes, is joining the franchise that can arguably give him the best chance to become a starting NFL signal-caller within the first year of his career. As the last 48 hours have shown him, though, there are definitely no guarantees.

The Browns reunited with Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett in the offseason and just scooped up both Gabriel and Sanders. Even excluding the injured Deshaun Watson, they are unlikely to carry four quarterbacks on their roster. Does general manager Andrew Berry look to trade one of them, or will one of the rookies get demoted to the practice squad?

There is plenty of time before these questions need to be answered, but Shedeur Sanders must quickly get started on solidifying his place in the QB room. He should have a monumental chip on his shoulder. If the 23-year-old can wield it properly, he has a prime opportunity to turn his NFL Draft nightmare into one of the more incredible comeback stories in recent memory.