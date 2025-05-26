The Cleveland Browns finally have some hope for the future. Cleveland had an eventful offseason, with the biggest move being locking up superstar Myles Garrett on an extension. The Browns also brought in a talented rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those rookies has huge expectations ahead of his first NFL season.

Browns rookie RB Quinshon Judkins wants to make an impact on the organization. Judkins plans to do whatever it takes to turn Cleveland into a winning organization.

“When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I'm coming in to change the organization, contribute, do the best I can,” Judkins said via Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated. “I know what it takes to win, so I'm going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing.”

The Browns drafted Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Judkins believes the Browns made an intentional effort to draft players who are competitive and willing to put in extra work.

“As a whole, we had a great draft class,” Judkins said. “I think everyone brought attention because of our talent and our work ethic. Really, everybody who came in with that mentality of being ready to work. I feel like for myself, as a competitor and as a player, that was one of my goals.”

It will be exciting to see how Cleveland's rookies perform during training camp this summer.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders opens up on “cool” relationship with Dillon Gabriel

Quinshon Judkins will not be the most exciting rookie to watch at Browns training camp.

All eyes will be on the team's four-way quarterback battle. Cleveland will pit rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel up against veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The winner will have the team's starting job, at least in Week 1.

Despite the awkward situation, Sanders claimed that he has a good relationship with Gabriel after the rookie minicamp.

“Everything's been cool,” Sanders told SportsCasting's DJ Siddiqui recently, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “He's a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that's coming his way. I'm just happy he's positive; he's able to handle everything. We're truly cool.”

Sanders has been locked in on competing for a roster spot on the Browns since the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I've mainly just been focusing on the team, everybody that's currently around me, the coaches on the team,” Sanders said. “I haven't really been on my phone much or talking to many people. I really don't even talk to my family. It's one of those situations where I just have to lock in, stay focused on what's present now.”

Cleveland's training camp will be a sight to see this summer.