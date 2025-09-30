The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is in a state of flux, with DeShaun Watson still not eligible and two rookies ready for their chance. And Robert Griffin III weighed in, backing up Shedeur Sanders’ claim with a diss of Trevor Lawrence.

Griffin said the Jaguars are 3-1, but “it ain’t because of Trevor Lawrence,” according to a YouTube post by Outta Pocket Podcast.

“Shedeur Sanders is better than some of the quarterbacks, the starting quarterbacks in the NFL right now,” Griffin said. “I want you to go look at Trevor Lawrence. Yes, the Jags are three and one, but it ain't because of Trevor Lawrence. Trevor Lawrence got five touchdowns, four picks, 75 quarterback rating. What about Jake Browning for the Cincinnati Bengals? Three touchdowns, five interceptions, a 60 quarterback rating.”

Of course, Browning is only starting because of the injury to Joe Burrow.

Is Browns’ Shedeur Sanders an NFL starting QB?

Sanders said he should be a starting quarterback, according to ESPN Cleveland via nypost.com.

“I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that,” Sanders said.

The Browns certainly don’t agree with Griffin. They have Sanders listed as the third-string quarterback. And there’s nobody in front of him who moves the needle.

Starter Joe Flacco is 40 years old and clearly past his prime. He has thrown for 815 yards in four games with two touchdowns and — wait for it — six interceptions.

“And how about his own teammate?” Griffin said. “Shedeur Sanders can play better than Joe Flacco right now. Joe Flacco has thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions, a 60 quarterback rating.”

So … Mr. Griffin … why is Sanders third string behind such a lousy quarterback if he’s better? Does Griffin think the Browns have no interest in winning?

And if Sanders is good enough to start, does that mean Dillon Gabriel, the second-string quarterback, is an NFL star? There are many holes in Griffin’s theory.

Also, the Browns are expected to make a change at quarterback. But not to Sanders, according to a post on X by Matt Zenitz.

“The current belief is that the #Browns are going to make a change at quarterback and start rookie Dillon Gabriel this week vs. the Vikings, sources tell @CBSSports”

So Sanders still doesn’t get a chance to prove himself at this point.