Shedeur Sanders sliding to the fifth round of the NFL Draft still has a lot of people talking, especially since he was a top prospect coming into the process. Nonetheless, Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns, and he will have a legitimate chance to win the starting job by the time the season starts.

Sanders may not be new to adversity, but many are giving him advice on how he could use this as fuel to fire for his career. One of the people who recently gave him advice was Hall of Famer Warren Moon, and he shared some honest words about the rookie quarterback on the Up & Adams show.

“You can't act like a cornerback when you're playing quarterback,” Moon said. “Quarterback is a humble position. You've got to be respectful… that's what he has to understand.”

Warren Moon's advice to Shedeur Sanders: "You can't act like a cornerback when you're playing quarterback. Quarterback is a humble position. You've got to be respectful… that's what he has to understand."@heykayadams | @WMoon1 pic.twitter.com/1Kmnj6RoAO — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Some would say that Sanders dropped in the draft because of his confidence, and teams wanted to humble him before drafting him. He's been the center of attention since being in college, but he's also delivered on the field when he needed to. Hopefully, this is something that ignites a fire in him, and he continues to be his authentic self.

Why did the Browns trade up to draft Shedeur Sanders

The day before drafting Sanders, the Browns drafted Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and many thought that at that point, the Browns were never going to select him. Instead, the Browns still drafted Sanders, and general manager Andrew Berry recently shared his process.

“We talk often about quarterback being the most important position in the sport,” Berry said via Pro Football Talk. “We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks. But we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value. And we didn’t necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round.”

The Browns now have a few quarterbacks who will challenge for the starting spot when training camp arrives. Joe Flacco has a chance of being the starter, being that he's a veteran in the league, but there's no telling what he can do at this point in his career. Gabriel is in the same position as Sanders coming in as a rookie quarterback, and many would say Sanders was the better prospect coming out of the draft.

One thing for certain: the competition will be intense when training camp rolls around.