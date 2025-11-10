The Los Angeles Rams collected a 42-26 win on the road against NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but not before a worrisome injury development. In the fourth quarter of the contest, Los Angeles star wide receiver Davante Adams was seen leaving the field with an apparent upper-body injury.

It was later reported that the veteran wideout suffered a back injury and that he was questionable to return to the game.

“Rams WR Davante Adams (back) questionable to return,” Stu Jackson of Los Angeles' official website shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Before he left the game, the 32-year-old product of the Fresno State Bulldogs football program had racked up a total of 77 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions and eight targets. His receiving yards output still ended up being the most among Rams players against the Niners. Adams entered Week 10 with 491 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 36 catches.

Adams, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason with Los Angeles, was trying to shake off his defender when he suddenly grabbed his back before bending down in apparent pain. He was assisted to the bench as the Rams checked out what happened to him.

Davante Adams was slow to get off the field after suffering an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/jWz0HDgi45 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 9, 2025

For now, Adams' status for Los Angeles' next game can perhaps be considered unofficially questionable.

The Rams, who extended their win streak to four games and improved their overall record to 7-2, will get back on the field in Week 1 versus Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 16.