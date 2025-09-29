The Cleveland Browns made an intriguing trade move Monday morning. After suffering a 34-10 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions on the road on Sunday, Cleveland has reportedly acquired offensive lineman Cam Robinson via a trade with the Houston Texans.

“Trade: The Browns are trading for Texans tackle Cam Robinson for a swap of late-round picks in 2027, per sources,” wrote Jeremy Fowler in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Robinson, who will turn 30 years old in October, was among the six Texans players declared inactive in Sunday's meeting with the Tennessee Titans in Houston.

The Texans inked Robinson to a one-year contract worth $12 million in March, but he had seemingly struggled to impress Houston enough to get a regular starting job. He only had a start in three appearances with Houston in the 2025 NFL season.

That being said, Pro Football Focus has given the former Alabama Crimson Tide star a decent 66.3 overall grade this season, albeit based on a small sample size. His 69.4 run blocking grade from PFF suggests that he's been more effective in the ground attack than in protecting the quarterback. He has a 57.8 PFF pass blocking grade to date.

The Browns looked in the direction of Robinson amid a banged-up offensive line. Cleveland declared offensive tackles Thayer Munford Jr. and Thayer Munford Jr. out for the Lions game due to injuries.

Article Continues Below

A second-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2017 NFL Draft, Robinson spent part of eight seasons with the Jags, who traded him to the Minnesota Vikings in the middle of the 2024 campaign.

With the Browns, Robinson will look to help protect quarterback Joe Flacco in the pocket. The 40-year-old signal-caller isn't enjoying the best protection so far in the 2025 season. He's been sacked at least twice in each of the Browns' first four games. He was sacked three times in Cleveland's loss to the Lions.

At the same time, Robinson could provide a boost to Cleveland's emerging rushing attack with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins leading it.

Robinson can make his debut with the Browns as soon as this coming Sunday's game against his former team, Minnesota, as the two teams are scheduled for a Week 5 showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.